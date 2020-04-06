Slovakia Reports First Two Deaths of Novel Coronavirus

Bratislava, April 6 (TASR) – Slovakia has the first two confirmed deaths of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) announced on Monday.



The first case concerns a man who died earlier in Bojnice (Trencin region) after being released from hospital following several negative tests on the coronavirus. Nevertheless, one test was positive.

Another patient, a woman, who died on Monday, was from a risk age group of 65+ and was treated in hospital with a lung ventilator. Krajci claimed that she had a number of other serious diseases, but “she essentially died of this disease [COVID-19], although the immediate cause of death was a complication related to this disease”.

A total of 49 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Slovakia on Sunday, increasing the total tally to 534.