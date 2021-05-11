Slovakia Suspends Inoculation with AstraZeneca Vaccine

Bratislava, May 11 (TASR) – Slovakia has suspended vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine, TASR was told on Tuesday by Health Ministry spokeswoman Zuzana Eliasova, who added that the decision will concern those who were about to receive their first shot.

“People waiting for the second shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine are currently being inoculated with this vaccine,” said Eliasova.

“The Health Ministry is currently considering several alternatives concerning the further course of action,” said Eliasova, adding that further information will be available later this week.