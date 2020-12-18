Slovakia to Launch Vaccination against COVID-19 on December 27

Bratislava, December 18 (TASR) – Slovakia is expected to launch the vaccination against coronavirus on December 27, with the vaccine to be delivered to the country one day earlier, Health Ministry State Secretary Jana Jezikova announced on Friday.

Slovakia should initially receive 10,000 doses, which will be given to people in two shots.

Around 15 hospitals are already prepared for the vaccination, with others to be added gradually.

Slovakia has contracted 18 million vaccines in total, while it’s expected that 3.3 million people will be given the jab.