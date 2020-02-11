SNS: We Want to Increase Proportion of Slovak Food to 70% by 2030

Bratislava, February 11 (TASR) – Following its activities regarding the issue of double food-quality standards, the Slovak National Party (SNS) will continue to fight for the rights of Slovak consumers, aiming to increase the share of Slovak food on the shelves to 70 percent by 2030, while also ensuring access to food in every municipality, said SNS Vice-chair, Vice-premier and Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Gabriela Matecna at a press conference on Tuesday.



In the area of soil protection, SNS wants to stop the use of agricultural land for industrial parks, with old industrial sites chosen instead. “It wants to focus on restoring soil fertility and increasing the proportion of organic matter. It also wants to support the restoration of windbreaks, water retention measures as well as plants suitable for honey production. It will prevent excessive concentrations of agricultural land ownership. It wants to continue to carry out intensely the land adjustments that SNS began in this electoral term,” emphasised the SNS vice-chair.

“In the fight to protect the rights of Slovak consumers, SNS wants to ensure that food is available in each municipality by supporting shops and supplies. The party also wants to promote an obligation for schools and social facilities to make sure that at least 50 percent of the food that they purchase is Slovak. It also wants to lower value-added tax (VAT) on all foodstuffs. SNS aims for 70 percent of food on the shelves to be Slovak by 2030,” she stated.

According to Matecna, SNS wants to promote green, modern and digital agriculture. “We’ll ban the cultivation of GMO [genetically modified organism] crops throughout Slovakia. We’ll set maximum sizes for agricultural fields so that Slovakia doesn’t have only large swathes of oil-seed rape, maize, cereals and sunflowers,” she said.