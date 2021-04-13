Some Measures to Be Lifted from Monday, Stores and Services Reopen

Bratislava, April 13 (TASR) – Slovakia is going to ease its anti-pandemic measures from next Monday (April 19), opening all stores and zoos, and making it possible for people to attend Masses, Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) said at a press conference on Tuesday.



All shops and services will also be open, subject to compliance with 15 square metres per person. Customers will have to have a negative coronavirus test. Movement in natural surroundings outside the district will be allowed, again under the condition of a negative test for coronavirus.

Churches are going to reopen, and services will be allowed as well. The condition will be to observe 15 square metres per person and churchgoers will have to have a negative test.

People can also visit botanical gardens and museums. Libraries are to be reopened too, with a maximum of six people will be allowed, again under the condition of a negative test.

Hotels and boarding houses can also reopen, however, without restaurants. It will be possible to play sports outdoors for a maximum of six people, again with a negative test.

“We’re moving on thin ice; if we don’t bear responsibility in the form of eased measures from Monday [April 19], we’ll return to the situation we’ve already been in,” stressed Matovic.