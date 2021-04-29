Special Shopping Hours for Elderly to Be Scrapped as of May 9

Bratislava, April 29 (TASR) – The special shopping hours for the elderly, the disabled and accompanying persons in force due to coronavirus on each working day between 9-11 a.m. will be scrapped as of May 9, the Public Health Authority’s (UVZ) spokesperson Dasa Rackova announced on Thursday.

A new UVZ decree also introduces several exemptions as of May 3 from the ban on gatherings of more than six persons for public cultural events, including theatres, amphitheatres, concerts and exhibitions in districts that are in no darker colour than medium red in the government’s COVID-automaton. Cinemas will remain closed, however. Most of the country will be in medium red as of Monday.

Nevertheless, these events will be allowed to fill only half of their capacity, while in medium-red districts only 200 visitors will be allowed at outdoor events and a maximum of 150 people at indoor events. Only sitting visitors will be let in and they’ll need to show a negative PCR test for coronavirus no older than 72 hours or a negative antigen test no older than 24 hours. Minors below the age of ten, vaccinated persons and those who recovered from COVID-19 less than 180 days ago won’t need any test. Everyone will be required to provide telephone and e-mail contacts, which should be archived for two weeks.