Speed Limit of 130 kph to Be Applied on Motorways in Bratislava at Certain Times

Bratislava, August 25 (TASR) – The National Highway Company (NDS) has launched the most modern line traffic control system in Slovakia on the D1 and D2 motorways in Bratislava, said NDS representatives and traffic police at a press conference on Wednesday.



The introduction of a system of so-called smart motorways is aimed at significantly reducing the occurrence and extent of traffic jams, improving traffic flows and increasing road safety. It will be possible to drive on the Bratislava bypass at a speed of 130 kilometres per hour at certain times.