Summer 2020: Demand for Trips on Zemplinska Sirava Lake Higher than Last Year

Vinne, July 24 (TASR) – This year’s trend of spending summer holidays in Slovakia is viewed positively by Peter Kicinka, the operator of the Zemplin, a boat that offers trips on Zemplinska Sirava lake (Kosice region) in eastern Slovakia.

Despite epidemiological measures and unstable weather, Kicinka expects this year’s season to be “stronger”. “Demand at the moment is a bit higher than last year. Every day is different. When there’s warm weather, there are more people. Now the weather is like a roller coaster, one day there are more and the next fewer visitors. Everything depends on the weather,” Kicinka told TASR, adding that families with children dominate the holidaymakers. He expects this season to be a better one even though the boat began operating later than normal due to the coronavirus outbreak and epidemiological measures have to be observed on board. According to Kicinka, the boat is regularly disinfected and the number of visitors limited.

People can board the vessel at the Horka recreational centre. Trips are offered daily from 10 a.m. at two-hour intervals, with the final trip of the day leaving at 4 p.m. In the case of increased interest, the operator can boost the frequency to one trip per hour.