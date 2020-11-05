Testing: Round 2 to Be Held in 45 Red Districts between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Bratislava, November 5 (TASR) – The second round of mass testing for coronavirus will take place in 45 districts this weekend (November 7 and 8), Defence Ministry spokesperson Martina Koval Kakascikova told TASR on Thursday.

On Saturday, 2,805 testing sites should be open with the assistance of 2,715 testing teams. On Sunday, 2,751 testing sites should be open served by 2,683 teams. Testing sites will be open between 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on both days.

The testing will be held in so-called red districts in which the proportion of people who were tested positive in the first round reached at least 0.7 percent. In addition to residents of these districts, testing has been set for people who need to visit the districts between November 9-14. Therefore, the Defence Ministry will also open testing sites on the borders of red districts based on the requests of local governments.

The exact number of testing sites will be published on the www.somzodpovedny.sk wesite. The Armed Forces plan to test at the same sites as last weekend. The teams should be identical as well.

Over 2,000 soldiers have been working on the preparations. The operation’s command has been mainly working online for security and epidemiological reasons.

“I believe that all the participants – organisers, testing-team members, public and local governments – will unite and swing into action during the upcoming testing again,” said Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO).

Ten firms or groups of firms with over 4,000 employees will make use of the option to test their staff themselves.