Tests No Longer Required for Going to Work in Medium and Light Red Districts

Bratislava, April 30 (TASR) – Negative tests for coronavirus won’t be required any longer to go to work or enter a shop in medium-red and light-red coloured districts as of Monday, according to the Public Health Authority spokesperson Dasa Rackova.

However, negative tests will still be required to be allowed to go to work and some university facilities between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. The night-time curfew will remain in place for these districts as well. Tests no older than 21 days will be required in light-red districts and no older than 14 days in medium-red districts.

In dark-red districts, a negative test for coronavirus no older than seven days will be required to enter any non-essential facility. Exemptions for this degree and less severe degrees as well include a corroboration on vaccination, recovery from coronavirus and health indications.

There will be no daytime curfew (5 a.m-9 p.m.) for medium-red and light-red districts.