Thousands of People Gathered at March to Condemn Hatred against LGBTI+ Community

Bratislava, October 14 (TASR) – Thousands of people gathered on SNP Square in Bratislava on Friday at March to Condemn Hatred against LGBTI+ Community to commemorate two men who were shot dead in front of an LGBTI club in Bratislava on Wednesday (October 12).



Several public figures from the artistic and political spheres spoke on stage during the event, condemning hatred and calling for tolerance.

The Inakost (Otherness) initiative which organised the march, expressed its condolences to the bereaved and wished the injured woman a speedy recovery, condemning the attack on the LGBTI+ community. It called on politicians to unambiguously and unconditionally condemn such hatred, asking the Government to take specific steps to prevent similar attacks and to send a clear signal that members of the LGBTI+ community are an equal part of society.

President Zuzana Caputova also made a speech, pointing out that in the last few days we’ve lost several young people due to recklessness and hatred. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry that our society couldn’t protect your loved ones. I’m sorry that some of you can’t feel safe in Slovakia,” she said, adding that the LGBTI+ community is also part of society. The head of state condemned hatred and called for unity.

The march was also attended by Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) and other members of the Government, representatives of Parliament, local government and other organisations. As a sign of respect and as a sign of solidarity with the LGBTI+ community, the Presidential Palace has hoisted a rainbow flag. Bratislava Castle will also be illuminated as a sign of respect for the deceased.

The shooting occurred not far from Bratislava Castle after 7 p.m. on Wednesday (October 12). The attacker shot dead two men and left one woman injured before fleeing the scene. The police later found him dead.