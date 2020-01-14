Three Children Found Dead at Fire Scene in Kosice

Kosice, January 14 (TASR) – Three minors without signs of life were found after a fire in a shack in Kosice’s South borough on Tuesday, Katarina Krizanova from the Fire and Rescue Corps (HaZZ) told TASR on Tuesday.



Twelve firefighters arrived at the scene with five pieces of equipment at about 8.20 a.m. “It’s too early to determine the cause of the fire,” said operations officer of the HaZZ Regional Directorate in Kosice.

After receiving information about the fire in the shack, all emergency services were sent to the scene, Kosice regional police wrote on a social network, adding that firefighters found the bodies at the scene. “The incident was passed on to an investigator, who is carrying initial and urgent tasks,” it adds.