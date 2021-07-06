Total of 6,697 Suspected Adverse Reactions to COVID Vaccines So Far

Bratislava, July 6 (TASR) – A total of 6,697 cases of suspected adverse reactions to vaccines against COVID-19 had been reported in Slovakia up to Wednesday (June 30), the State Institute for Drug Supervision (SUKL) has noted on its website, adding that 564 of these cases were serious, making up 8.4 percent of the total.

Concerning the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 273 cases of adverse reactions were serious, including one death. The most often reported serious adverse effects were persisting increased blood pressure, especially among patients treated for hypertension, pre-collapse, collapse or sudden stroke.

As for the Moderna vaccine, 48 cases of adverse reactions were serious, including one death. The most often reported serious adverse effects were temporary paralysis, persisting increased blood pressure, thrombosis, collapse or acute cerebral ischemia.

When it comes to the AstraZeneca vaccine, 238 of the reported adverse reactions were serous, including two deaths. The most often serious side effects were short-term loss of consciousness, collapse, thrombosis and paresis of the facial nerve. Epileptic fits also occurred among patients being treated for epilepsy.

Regarding the unregistered Sputnik vaccine, one case of a serious side effect has been reported, namely persisting increased blood pressure.

As of Thursday (July 1), SUKL had registered four deaths with causal links to vaccination, with these links in three cases (following inoculation with the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines) defined as possible. The link in one case (following inoculation with the AstraZeneca vaccine) was judged to be probable. “Causal links to vaccination in other cases, including those reported in the media, have been excluded,” stated SUKL.

A total of 2,030,946 people had been inoculated with the first vaccine dose and 1,587,668 with the second one in Slovakia up to June 30.