Travel Map to Be Replaced with Rules for Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Travellers

Bratislava, June 30 (TASR) – The Government on Wednesday scrapped Slovakia’s lists of foreign countries with respect to the risks associated with COVID-19, deciding to replace them as of July 9 with Health Ministry-sponsored rules according to which travellers will be able to enter the country depending on whether they have or haven’t been vaccinated.

Those who have received their second shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Sputnik V vaccines at least 14 days prior to crossing Slovakia’s borders will be considered fully vaccinated individuals. The same will apply for those who’ve received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days prior to entering Slovakia and those who’ve received their first shot of any vaccine at least 14 days prior to arriving in the country and within 180 days of their recovery from COVID-19. The rules will stay in effect for a year.

Upon entry, vaccinated individuals will be obliged to present their Digital Green Pass or a national vaccination certificate including a QR code. Those who haven’t been vaccinated will be obliged to register themselves in the eHranica system and spend 14 days in isolation after arriving in the country. According to State Secretary Martin Klus, such travellers will be able to have themselves tested with a PCR test no sooner than on the fifth day of their quarantine. Should they test negative, they will be allowed to leave quarantine as soon as they learn about the result.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated children younger than 12 will follow the same rules that will apply for their parents. Unvaccinated teenagers aged 12-18 will also follow the same rules as their parents on condition that they have received at least their first shot. As of August 9, the rules for unvaccinated teenagers should be the same as for fully vaccinated and other individuals, according to Klus.

The aim of the new rules is to minimalise the import of the delta variant of novel coronavirus from abroad.