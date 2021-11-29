UVZ Anti-Omicron Decree: Mandatory Quarantine for Returnees from Africa

Bratislava, November 29 (TASR) – Mandatory quarantine will be in place as of Wednesday, December 1 for all individuals who have returned from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozamique, Zimbabwe, Israel, Hong Kong or the Seychelles in the past fourteen days, according to a new decree issued by the Public Health Office (UVZ).

This self-isolation will concern everyone, irrespective of their COVID-19 vaccination status or whether they’ve recovered from the disease. In addition, relatives and any other people living in the same household with a returnee will also have to undergo quarantine, irrespective of their vaccination status or whether they’ve recovered from the disease.

If an isolated individual exhibits no symptoms of COVID-19, their quarantine will end automatically on the fourteenth day after entering Slovakia. It will be also possible to leave quarantine earlier, but only if the person can produce the results of two negative PCR tests. It will be possible to take the first test on the first day following entry to the country, and the second test on the eighth day.

UVZ stressed in this regard that the rules concern only people who will arrive in Slovakia as of December 1. Individuals who’ve visited the aforementioned countries prior to December 1 are obliged to sent an email immediately to omikron@uvzsr.sk, disclosing their name, telephone number and the district in which they currently reside.