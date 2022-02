Bratislava, February 15 (TASR) – The Public Health Office (UVZ) is to cancel as of Wednesday (February 16) mandatory quarantine for people entering Slovakia from a neighbouring country in which immediately before their arrival they were exposed to a threat during a national or international armed conflict, TASR learnt from UVZ spokeswoman Dasa Rackova on Tuesday.



These persons are not even obliged to register through the e-Border system. UVZ is responding to the current situation in Ukraine.