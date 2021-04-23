UVZ: More Exemptions from Quarantine for Commuters Added as of Monday

Bratislava, April 23 (TASR) – Starting from Monday, April 26 from 6 a.m., the distance limit for commuters from neighbouring countries extends from 30 to 100 kilometres, according to a regulation issued by the Public Health Office (UVZ).



The quarantine won’t apply to persons who have a permanent or temporary residence in a neighbouring state within 100 kilometres from the Slovak border and work in Slovakia (also 100 kilometres from the border). However, a negative antigen or RT-PCR test not older than seven days is required.

Slovak citizens living in a neighbouring country within 100 kilometres of an open border crossing are also not obliged to go into domestic isolation. However, they’ll also need a negative test.