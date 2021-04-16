UVZ: People Who Recovered from COVID in Past 180 Days Won’t Need Test

Bratislava, April 16 (TASR) – Negative test for coronavirus won’t be required for an exemption from the curfew in Slovakia from April 19 for those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 180 days, as opposed to 90 days according to the current rules, TASR learnt from the Public Health Authority (UVZ) on Friday.

This will also hold for those who received the second dose of an mRNA vaccine at least 14 days earlier and those who got the second shot of a vector vaccine at least four weeks earlier.

A similar exemption will be in place for those who recovered from COVID-19 and received at least one dose of a vaccine within 180 days and at least 14 days before the date when the person would ordinarily be required to show a negative test for coronavirus when entering their workplace or any facility that is allowed to be open.

According to the newest provisions, a negative test won’t be required for those going to church.