Vaccinated Contacts of Coronavirus Positives Don’t Have to Self-Isolate

0
14
Chief Hygienist and Public Health Authority chief Jan Mikas, standing in front of a banner reading "Vaccine Is Freedom". (Photo by TASR)

Bratislava, May 10 (TASR) – People who’ve had both shots of an mRNA vaccine at least 14 days ago or at least one vector jab against COVID-19 minimum four weeks earlier won’t have to self-isolate after being in contact with a COVID-positive, if they themselves don’t develop symptoms, according to a decree of the Public Health Authority in force as of Monday.

Also exempt from mandatory self-isolation are those who received any anti-COVID vaccine within 180 days since recovering from COVID-19, if at least two weeks have passed since the shot.

Those who’ve recovered in the past 190 days needn’t go into quarantine, either.

All the exemptions hold for people without symptoms.

