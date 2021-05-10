Vaccinated Contacts of Coronavirus Positives Don’t Have to Self-Isolate

Bratislava, May 10 (TASR) – People who’ve had both shots of an mRNA vaccine at least 14 days ago or at least one vector jab against COVID-19 minimum four weeks earlier won’t have to self-isolate after being in contact with a COVID-positive, if they themselves don’t develop symptoms, according to a decree of the Public Health Authority in force as of Monday.

Also exempt from mandatory self-isolation are those who received any anti-COVID vaccine within 180 days since recovering from COVID-19, if at least two weeks have passed since the shot.

Those who’ve recovered in the past 190 days needn’t go into quarantine, either.

All the exemptions hold for people without symptoms.