Vlcan Doesn’t Entertain Resignation As Agriculture Minister

Bratislava, January 24 (TASR) – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Samuel Vlcan (OLaNO nominee) sees no reason to resign.



Speaking at a press briefing on Monday in response to several calls for his resignation, Vlcan underlined that it’s not true that the criticised programme of support for swine breeding hadn’t been adequately advertised. “I’m telling everyone who criticises me today, even those from Voice-SD who pretend to be holier-than-thou and bear responsibility for the atrocious state of the Slovak farming and food production complex, that we haven’t hidden anything. Even this relative small call for projects worth €2 million received adequate media coverage,” said Vlcan.

Furthermore, the ministry reached out to both Slovak associations of swine breeders. “Everyone who wanted to learn about it did learn about it. This is indicated by the fact that the programme applied to more than 97 percent of all pigs in this country. It’s rare for any scheme to achieve such a good coverage,” added Vlcan.

Several opposition parties called on Vlcan to resign over a leaked e-mail conversation between the management of the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry. According to the e-mails, the minister had personally approved the system of payments to support the swine breeders and asked for the whole process to be carried out outside of the media attention.