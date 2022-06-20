Vlcan: EU and Slovak Legislation Has Several Options to Manage Number of Bears

Bratislava, June 20 (TASR) – European and national legislation recognises several options for managing the number of wild animals, including the brown bear, Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlcan (an OLaNO nominee) stated on Monday as part of an information workshop held by his ministry.



“We believe that the Environment Ministry will determine the number of bears in Slovakia in the foreseeable future and will also say what is the ‘healthy number’ of bears, what their density should be and in which forest covers or habitats they live. I believe that on the basis of this data we’ll start to actively manage their number,” he said.

According to him, the first option is a special intervention team, then there’s the possibility of shooting bears on a larger scale by State Nature Protection. “The third option is a regulated shooting in cooperation with hunting associations, based on a request submitted to the Environment Ministry,” he said.

“If the number of bear encounters, for example with vehicles, multiplies, if the number of encounters with people is repeated, active management of the number of brown bears should take place,” stressed the minister.

Vlcan doesn’t think that it’s realistic to regulate the sowing practices of Slovak farmers with the aim of producing less food for bears.