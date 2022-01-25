CoFoE: MP Horvathova Pleased with Efforts to Finalise EHU

Bratislava, January 25 (TASR) – OLaNO MP and member of the parliamentary health committee Eva Horvathova, speaking in an interview for TASR regarding the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE), has expressed appreciation for the efforts made towards finalising a European Health Union (EHU).

The matter of finalising the EHU is being addressed at the Conference. The institution should improve and streamline the EU’s responses to possible future health threats.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how important it is to be able to react in time in the event of such a massive threat to the health of European Union citizens,” noted the MP, adding that coordination between EU-member countries would not only be beneficial when it comes infectious threats, but also in terms of chronic diseases, which could be prevented and treated thanks to well-coordinated health-care programmes.

According to Horvathova, cooperation in the EU in terms of health care and the prevention and treatment of diseases could have significant benefits for Slovakia.

The MP noted at the end of the interview that she considers it “important to preserve Slovakia’s sovereignty and voluntary decision-making in implementing individual programmes”.