Environment Ministry Endorses CoFoE

Bratislava, November 30 (TASR) – Addressing the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE), the Environment Ministry has claimed that it views it as a civic platform and that it supported activities taking place within the WeAreEU RoadShow 2021 in August.

Under the roadshow, representatives of the ministry discussed topics concerning the protection of the environment. These events took place in Zilina, Poprad, Kosice and Bratislava.

“The Environment Ministry welcomes and supports civic initiatives, whether Slovak or transnational, that put pressure on politicians to take measures to improve the quality of the environment,” stated the ministry’s press department.

The ministry warned in this regard that climate change and pollution are urgent problems.

“If we want a better world, we need common rules that, if respected, will bring us closer to achieving carbon neutrality and preserving life on earth as we know it today,” the ministry remarked.

Both climate change and the environment are currently among the most discussed topics at the CoFoE.