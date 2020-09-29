Korcok Welcomes Expansion of Digital Coalition Activities to New States

Bratislava, September 29 (TASR) – Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok (a Freedom and Solidarity/SaS nominee) is pleased that the activities of the Digital Coalition have been expanded to include Belarus, Moldova and Uzbekistan, the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s press department has told TASR.

Korcok said this when launching the third year of joint study programmes of Slovak and Ukrainian universities at an event that took place on the premises of the Bratislava-based University of Economics and Public Administration Management on Tuesday.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry is a member of the Digital Coalition, promoting and interconnecting Slovak business and academic entities with partners abroad through its diplomatic missions. I’m pleased that the Digital Coalition’s activities have been expanded to include countries such as Belarus, Moldova and Uzbekistan,” said Korcok, who paid special attention to Belarusian students. “With regards to the difficult times that many of them have been experiencing in their home country, we decided to offer government scholarships and [the option to] continue studies in Slovakia to 20 Belarusian university students whose studies have been threatened by the complicated internal political situation,” said Korcok.

In his address to students and representatives of the Digital Coalition the minister stressed that Slovakia must react to the challenges that it faces in connection with the global digital transformation.

The Digital Coalition mobilises organisations and institutions across private, public and non-government sectors to take part in joint procedures in order to address a lack of digital skills. The aim is for everyone to gain sufficient digital skills and to remain productive and employable.