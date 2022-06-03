Premier: Russia Terrorising States That Have Nothing to Do with War in Ukraine

Bratislava, June 3 (TASR) – By blocking grain in Ukrainian ports, Russia is terrorising countries that have nothing to do with the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and is exposing the people of those countries to the threat of famine, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) said at the Globsec 2022 Bratislava Forum security conference on Friday in a discussion with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.



The prime minister said his priority is to help Ukraine secure its Black Sea ports so that it could start exporting its grain as soon as possible as the alternative via rail transport to export Ukrainian products won’t be sufficient.

“At the time when Putin launched the military invasion of Ukraine, we didn’t think about this problem [blocking Ukrainian ports]. But now we see Russia terrorising people in different parts of the world who have nothing to do with this conflict,” said the Slovak premier.

Heger maintains that as many countries as possible must be involved in finding a solution to this problem, including those that have so far thought that the conflict in Ukraine doesn’t concern them.

The Austrian chancellor agreed with the Slovak premier that the problem with the export of blocked Ukrainian grain needs to be resolved as soon as possible. “If we see what such a crisis would cause in North Africa, India and Pakistan, we must find quick solutions. What we need at the moment is to get grain out of Ukraine,” he said.

According to Nehammer, a mediator, namely the UN, is needed to solve this problem.

The Austrian chancellor stated that the Western world had taken a united stance against the Russian aggression, but that many countries in other parts of the world still hadn’t. “We’re talking about China, India and the African continent. Our role is to convince them and also to protect them,” added Nehammer.