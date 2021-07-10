Bratislava: Protest Against Vaccination in Front of Government Office

Bratislava, July 10 (TASR) – Thousands of protesters assembled at the Freedom Square in Bratislava on Saturday to voice their disapproval with epidemiological measures of the Government, protesting against the vaccination against COVID-19 and “enslavement” of Slovakia.

The crowd called for an immediate stop to what it sees as dangerous vaccination.

“Put an immediate stop to the experimenting on the people, particularly children, with a toxic experimental vaccine, the clinical studies of which are still ongoing. We are not guinea pigs!” claimed a protest-goer.

The people in the crowd also chanted that they won’t get vaccinated nor tested for COVID-19. In their view, the problem is posed not by those who reject vaccination but the vaccinated.

Both speakers and protesters alike condemned the segregation of people into the vaccinated and unvaccinated as unacceptable in the 21st century.

Several vulgar statements directed against President Zuzana Caputova, coalition politicians and medical experts were uttered throughout the protest, attended also by some opposition politicians. The participants also stated that they won’t let anyone take Slovakia away from them.