Caputova Ratifies Agreement on Slovakia’s Associate Membership of ESA

Bratislava, October 12 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova on Wednesday ratified a Parliament-approved agreement on Slovakia’s associate membership of the European Space Agency (ESA), TASR has learnt from her post on a social network.



“The European Space Agency, together with the well-known American NASA, is a big player where our researchers and entrepreneurs will be able to implement their projects and products,” said the president, adding that she sees future potential in space. According to her, the use of space is becoming more accessible even to smaller countries.

The head of state noted that Slovakia’s space industry is small but promising. “It already shows several competitive startups and companies that are dedicated to the development of satellite components, navigation and remote research of the earth,” she pointed out.