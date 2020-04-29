Constitutional Court Rejects Election Complaints of PS-Together and Homeland

Kosice, April 29 (TASR) – The Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected the proposals of the Progressive Slovakia (PS)/Together coalition and of the Homeland party, which challenged the constitutionality and legality of the general election held in February this year as obviously unfounded, court spokeswoman Martina Ferencova told TASR on the same day.



These political entities, which did not make it into Parliament, wanted the election to be declared invalid and to be repeated.

The PS-Together coalition won 6.96 percent of the vote, which was not enough for a coalition to enter Parliament, and it specifically lacked 926 votes. In its motion to the Constitutional Court, it argued with hundreds of uncounted preferential votes for its candidates and demanded recalculation of the votes. At the same time, it stated a reasonable suspicion that voting by mail for voters from abroad was not allowed, a suspicion of illegal evaluation of ballot papers as invalid and non-counting of submitted ballot papers, to the extent that it could affect the election result.

According to the court, the coalition’s claims concerning the unconstitutionality and illegality of the election have no support in the arguments used. “Thus, they remained on the level of hypothetical claims without any ability to bring about the complainant’s requested decision of the Constitutional Court, by which the election would be declared invalid, or its result would be annulled or changed,” said Constitutional Court Chairman Ivan Fiacan.

Stefan Harabin’s Homeland party won 2.93 percent of the vote, lacking 2.07 percent to make it into Parliament. According to the motion, there was deliberate incorrect counting of the votes and manipulation of ballot papers, which damaged the Homeland party.

“The complainant did not provide any credible evidence in the proposal, or even relevant indications that would allow a reasoned conclusion to be reached on a different election result than the one recorded in the minutes of the State Commission for Elections and Supervision of Funding of Political Parties,” said Fiacan.