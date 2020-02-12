Danko Agrees with Pellegrini on Convening Special Parliamentary Session

Bratislava, February 11 (TASR) – Parliamentary Chair and Slovak National Party (SNS) leader Andrej Danko has agreed with Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini (Smer-SD) on convening the special parliamentary session.

Danko’s condition was that the Government submits the Istanbul Convention to the parliamentary session.

At the special session Smer-SD wants to discuss doubling the family allowances and enacting a thirteenth pension payment.

Danko believes that the Istanbul Convention has been rejected by Parliament. As President Zuzana Caputova doesn’t have the same opinion on the issue, Danko has made a political deal with [Smer-SD leader Robert] Fico and Pellegrini on the procedure regarding the Istanbul Convention, as well as some other laws.

The parliamentary chair has confirmed that the special session is being convened by the Smer-SD and SNS caucuses. “I assume we will have more than 50 signatures, not just the 30 we need. I want to help the prime minister with the laws that are important and my condition for this support was that the Government submits the Istanbul Convention to the special session as well,” Danko told a news conference on Tuesday.

If the Parliament rejects the Istanbul Convention, Mrs. President no longer has the argument she used yesterday and I believe that she will not come up with another one to stop the Istanbul Convention from being an issue in Slovakia,” said Danko in this connection.

Danko’s other condition is scrapping highway stickers for private individuals and self-employed with vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tonnes.

Danko said he also contacted another coalition partner, Most-Hid leader Bela Bugar. “I offered him to convene the Coalition Council so that he understands the context. I think he doesn’t have all the information and I believe that Most-Hid will revise its position on this special session,” stated Danko.

Most-Hid already said it won’t support Smer-SD’s social proposals. The reason is the upcoming general election and stability of the public finance, said Bugar.