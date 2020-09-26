Health Ministry: Deaths “in Connection with” Coronavirus Up by 125% in 2nd Wave

Bratislava, September 26 (TASR) – The number of deaths “in connection with” SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Slovakia has risen by 125 percent in the second wave of the outbreak (the past two months) compared to the first wave (five months), stated the Health Ministry in reference to data of the National Centre of Health Information on Saturday.

Three new deaths *of* coronavirus were confirmed by the authorities on Friday, increasing the total tally to 44.

[While coronavirus was detected in Slovakia for the first time on March 6, no deaths of COVID-19 were confirmed until April 6. There were then 28 deaths of coronavirus within a span of less than six weeks, before a hiatus that lasted until late July. Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) stated for the first time on August 11 that the second wave had arrived. – ed. note]

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 36 deaths in the past three weeks are being examined at the moment – an “increase by 45 percent of the overall number of deaths since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“The average age of patients [sic] in the first wave was 80 years and it has gone down to 70 years in the second wave,” wrote the Health Ministry on its website.

[*Note: the article makes a distinction between deaths of/with coronavirus.]