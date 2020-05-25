House Chair Kollar Officially Apologises to Greek Catholic Church

Bratislava, May 25 (TASR) – Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) extended an official apology to the Greek Catholic Church for its illegal dissolution 70 years ago in erstwhile Czechoslovakia, TASR learnt on Monday.

Kollar’s apology marked the 70th anniversary of the Greek Catholic Church ban in the former socialist republic.

The Parliamentary Chair also apologised on behalf of the state to all people, whose basic rights were significantly trampled by the communist government. “Many Greek Catholic priests and bishops ended up in Leopoldov jail (Trnava region). Among them was also Eparch of Slovak Catholic Eparchy Peter Gojdic, who also died there 60 years ago,” added Kollar.

Kollar emphasised that when the state deviates off the path of decency, justice and humanness, it is often not only criminals who wind up in jail but also those worthy of the highest decorations.

“Gojdic voluntarily chose his own suffering to save lives of many Jews from certain death in concentration camps. He put his own life into jeopardy to save others. Not every priest would have done that,” claimed Kollar.