Interior Ministry: 10 New Political Parties Vying for Registration

Bratislava, April 16 (TASR) – Ten new political parties have applied for registration with the Interior Ministry, with several of them harbouring an aspiration to become regional parties, it follows from the Interior Ministry’s website.

Among the fledging parties are Team Bratislava, Team Nitra Region, For the Regions, Modern Presov Region and Vote for Me! I’m Your Neighbour – Independents.

In addition, vying for registration are also the Roma Party, Restart of Slovakia, Alternative for Slovakia, Our Slovakia – Social Democracy and Common Goal.

There are 160 Slovakia political parties currently in existence, out of which 90 are inactive.

In order to pass the registration process, each new party needs to collect at least 10,000 signatures, submit them to the Interior MInistry and meet all legal requirements.

Team Bratislava is led by Bratislava Mayor Matus Vallo. The party managed to collect more than 12,700 signatures.