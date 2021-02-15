Petra Vlhova Takes Silver in Alpine Combined Race in Cortina d’Ampezzo

Cortina d’Ampezzo, February 15 (TASR) – Slovak skier Petra Vlhova on Monday notched her first ever podium appearance in the Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo when she gained the silver medal in the Alpine combined race, finishing 0.86 seconds behind USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin.

The bronze medal was taken by Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin.

The 25-year-old Slovak skier thus gained her fourth individual medal from world championships. Two years ago she took a complete medal collection, including silver in a combined race at the 2019 World Championship in Swedish Are.

“I would say I ‘won’ silver. You saw that Mikaela was perfect today. My slalom part wasn’t ideal, but it was still enough for the silver. I could also have gone faster in super-G, but the main difference was in slalom,” said Vlhova following the race.