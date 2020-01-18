Vlhova and Brignone Share World Cup Win in Giant Slalom in Sestriere

Sestriere, January 18 (TASR) – Slovak Alpine skier Petra Vlhova and Italian Federica Brignone shared the first place in a World Cup giant slalom in Sestriere, Italy, finishing a mere one-hundredth of a second ahead of American Mikaela Shiffrin.



The 24-year-old Slovak, voted the 2019 Athlete of the Year in her country, in Sestriere achieved her 13th World Cup win, fourth in what’s considered the most technical discipline in Alpine skiing, in which she’s also the ruling world champion.

Vlhova won the first giant slalom since the event in Czech resort Spindleruv Mlyn in March last year.

Meanwhile, Vlhova in Sestriere notched up a back-to-back victory in World Cup events overall, after dominating in one of the most prestigious World Cup slalom races in Flachau, Austria on Tuesday.

“One hundredth of a second is virtually nothing, but I hoped that I’d perhaps beat even Feredica. The second round wasn’t easy, the girls were fast, they were keeping their positions. Meanwhile, I was focusing on my performance,” said Vlhova for RTVS, commenting on her rivals Brignone and Shiffrin.

Vlhova also shared a giant slalom victory with Brignone in Maribor, Slovenia last year. “This was the first thing that crossed my mind,” added Vlhova.