Vlhova Wins World Cup Giant Slalom Near Birthplace: “I Burst Into Tears”

Jasna, March 7 (TASR) – Slovak Alpine skier Petra Vlhova won a World Cup giant slalom event at Jasna in Slovakia on Sunday, beating second Alice Robinson of New Zealand and third Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States.

Italian Marta Bassino was fourth and has secured the small globe for giant slalom.

Another Slovak skier, Petra Hromcova, didn’t finish the first run.

Vlhova has recorded her 19th World Cup win, fifth in giant slalom – first in this discipline since the event in Sestriere in January 2020. In addition, she’s slashed Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami’s lead in the race for the big globe to 36 points.

“It’s hard to find words, it’s awesome. Everyone who watches this sport knows that I wasn’t in a good shape in recent giant slalom races and I was struggling. I attempted to change it, including by changing my skis for lighter ones, and I gradually began feeling confidence. I had desired much to perform well on my home piste … As soon as I learned that I won, I burst into tears. Frankly, I don’t know whether I had ever been more emotional than today,” Vlhova told RTVS after the race.

“I was helped a lot by my mental coach; I couldn’t have been so composed here at home without her. It’s huge pressure,” said Vlhova, who was born a mere ten miles away from the Jasna resort.

Vlhova was edged by Shiffrin in the slalom race at Jasna on Saturday.