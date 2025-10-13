All People on Trains Including Drivers Rescued after Crash and Safe

Jablonov nad Turnou/Bratislava, 13 October (TASR) – All passengers and crew, including the train drivers, have been successfully rescued and are safe following the collision between two express trains near the village of Jablonov nad Turnou in Kosice region, the Firefighter and Emergency Corps (HaZZ) announced on social media on Monday.



The emergency response is ongoing, with firefighters assisting police and experts in documenting the accident and ensuring that no fires break out.



"The wrecks aren't being moved yet; the authorities are waiting for documentation to be completed and for the police investigation to begin," stated HaZZ.



A firefighting drone equipped with a thermal camera was deployed to monitor the area for potential fire risks. Firefighters also took essential fire prevention measures, stopped the leakage of fluids and carried out rescue operations on the damaged trains.



There were approximately 100 passengers on board the two trains. In cooperation with paramedics, firefighters performed triage on 91 individuals at the scene. HaZZ evacuation buses were also present to transport the slightly injured to nearby hospitals.



"Firefighters provided first aid to the injured, assisted in transporting them, including support for the air-rescue service, and they searched the trains and surrounding area for any injured or disoriented people," reported HaZZ.



Following the collision, seven people are in critical condition, 14 sustained moderate injuries, and 48 were slightly injured, stated Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice–SD) during a briefing at the scene.