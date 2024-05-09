Banska Bystrica: Two Schools Evacuated Due to False Bomb Alerts

Banska Bystrica, May 9 (TASR) - Two secondary schools in Banska Bystrica had to be evacuated on Thursday due to threatening emails reporting the presence of bombs, TASR learnt from Banska Bystrica Region spokesperson Lenka Stepanekova on the same day.



"No explosives have been found," said Stepanekova, adding that the schools in question were Andrej Sladkovic Prep School and Jozef Murgas Vocational School.



The email threats came against the backdrop of more than 1,500 false bomb reports against nursery, primary and secondary schools made on Tuesday (May 7), which police believe was a cyber attack falling into a category of hybrid threats. Aside from this attack, there were several individual concomitant false bomb alerts as well.