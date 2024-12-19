Bratislava: First Tram Tests Petrzalka Line in Trial Run

Bratislava, December 19 (TASR) - A tram travelled along the new line in Bratislava's borough of Petrzalka for the first time in a trial run on Thursday, more than three years after construction work on the Jungmannova-Janikov Dvor section began, TASR learnt on the same day.

The capital city declared that this was a watershed moment for the biggest transport project in the city. Set to follow is work on platforms, shelters and trackside structures as well as the completion of all permits. The launch of a full service is slated for spring 2025.

The construction of the line on the Jungmannova-Janikov Dvor section, which bisects the entire borough and terminates on its outskirts, was launched in November 2021. The project faced several problems from the beginning, with work held up significantly at times.

In November, the capital city and the Transport Ministry reported that the financing of the project will be fully secured, as a contract for a EU Fund contribution of more than €66 million was concluded on financing the second phase of the project.

