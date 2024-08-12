Bratislava: Thousands Protest against Culture Ministry's Recent Dismissals

Bratislava, August 12 (TASR) - Thousands of people gathered in Bratislava on Monday afternoon to protest against recent moves by the Culture Ministry, with the crowd stopping in front of the Slovak National Theatre and the building of the Culture Ministry in the city centre.



According to the organisers, the rally was attended by some 9,000 people. The protest was held in response to Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova's (an SNS nominee) dismissals of Slovak National Theatre head Matej Drlicka and Slovak National Gallery head Alexandra Kusa last week.



The organisers, a civic culture-focused platforms and several organisations, demanded that Simkovicova and general secretary of the Culture Ministry's service office Lukas Machala should either step down or be dismissed, as well as that their mistakes should be rectified.



Both Kusa and Drlicka attended the rally, with the former claiming that the two of them want their former posts to be occupied by competent individuals, which is why they took part in the protest.