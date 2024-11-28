Bratislava to Acquire New Multi-purpose Sports Hall for €1.8 million

Bratislava, November 28 (TASR) - A multi-purpose sports hall for €1.8 million will be built on Pionierska Street in Bratislava's New Town borough, Bratislava mayor Matus Vallo told a news conference on Thursday, adding that the hall should start serving the public as of late September 2025.

"I'm pleased that despite the hard times and difficult financial situation, we are constantly able to invest in sport. We are talking about investments amounting to millions of euros that went into modernising existing sports facilities," said Vallo. He noted that the construction work on the new hall should be completed by the end of the summer of 2025, with the construction work set to be advanced for final-approval proceedings.

Vallo said that the hall will cover more than 1,000 square metres with a multifunctional playing area measuring 20 by 36 metres. It will serve to organise sporting contests and occasional public events, but it will primarily be used for gymnastics. An auditorium holding some 100 people should also form part of the hall.

The construction of the new sports hall will primarily be covered from the Programme for the Comprehensive Renewal of Primary Art Schools and Leisure Centres. "Thanks to this programme, we have already invested tens of million of euros in the reconstruction and restoration of several premises for pupils, teachers and in this case the sporting public as well," stated the mayor. The construction work will be co-financed from the Sports Support Fund.

Vallo pointed out that the original plans were to reconstruct an old sports hall, but structural designers confirmed that the building couldn't be saved, so it was closed down and later demolished.