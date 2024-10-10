Bratislava Transport Museum Opens Exhibition to Mark 110 Years of Vienna Tramway

Bratislava, October 10 (TASR) - The Slovak Technical Museum (STM) - the Transport Museum in Bratislava on Thursday opened an exhibition to mark 110 years since the launch of the Vienna Tramway.

The exhibition was organised on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of this specialised museum, which documents the history of transport in Slovakia, presenting and expertly managing collected exhibits of road, rail and water transport.

The current exhibition will take visitors back to 1914, when Bratislava and Vienna were connected by a local electric railway. The new transport connection between two important cities of the-then monarchy enjoyed great interest among the population and was also a technical attraction. "In the first year of its operation alone, 3 million passengers were transported on the route from Vienna to Presporok [the Slovak name for Bratislava at the time]. In the-then Presporok this line was known among people as the 'Vienna Tramway'," said the exhibition's curator Michal Jajcaj. He emphasised that it was an electric railway, which was not a common thing in those days, as steam engines were used by most rail services.

The exhibition will feature the interesting history of the Vienna Tramway via information panels and exhibits in the form of period artefacts, documents and models of the vehicles that were used on this line.

The exhibition will be open to the public between October 11 and September 30, 2025.

