Budget27: NKU Head Andrassy: Way in Which Budget Has Been Presented Unacceptable

Bratislava, 7 October (TASR) - The way in which the government and the governing parties have approached the drafting and debate of the draft budget is unacceptable and contrary to the principles of a democratic state governed by the rule of law, stated chairman of the Supreme Audit Office (NKU) Lubomir Andrassy in Parliament on Wednesday, adding that, for this reason, the authority is unable to assess whether the statutory rules were adhered to during the drafting of the budget.

A comprehensive assessment will therefore be provided to MPs at a later date.

"The plenary session of Parliament doesn't currently have access to our objective, expert analysis. MPs don't have access to the risks and weaknesses that auditors might have identified in the draft state budget under discussion. The sole reason for the absence of our opinion is the process by which the budget was drawn up this year," stated Andrassy, adding that NKU has been fulfilling its obligation to draw up and submit an opinion for 30 years.

The NKU head identified five risks which the auditors must assess but were unable to do so due to time constraints. The first is compliance with formal requirements and ESA 2010 methodology in the drafting of the budget. The second is an assessment of the long-term sustainability of public finances and the deepening of the national debt, which has exceeded €90 billion.

According to Andrassy, the third risk is the unsystematic and unsustainable blanket payment of benefits, such as energy subsidies and 13th pensions. The fourth risk is unverified macroeconomic assumptions, in particular predictions of economic growth at 1.8 percent of GDP and a deficit at 4.94 percent. The fifth risk is the lack of a clear solution to the massive modernisation debts in health care, transport, infrastructure and the pension system.

Andrassy pointed out that the budget ultimately affects the lives of every citizen in the country. "The power of elected representatives derives from the citizens, and members of Parliament and the government are also obliged to respect and comply with the constitutional and legal obligations that apply in this country," he stressed.