Caputova: Pope Francis Sends Message to Slovaks to Seek Peace and Calm

Vatican City/Bratislava, June 1 (TASR) - Pope Francis received Slovak President Zuzana Caputova in the Vatican City on Saturday and conveyed a message to Slovaks to seek peace and calm in their current difficult situation in the wake of the attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) life, TASR learnt on the same day.



"It's always a beautiful moment talking with the Holy Father," stated the President, who thanked Francis for his words of support he had addressed to Slovakia also in days following the shooting.



According to Caputova, the situation in Slovakia is difficult and people are worried, which is why she finds it important to send them a message from the Vatican City that might resonate. "It's natural that we are different. Despite that, talk together and seek peace between you. Peace, that's a fragile flower," the President quoted the Pope's message.



"I really wish that this message gets translated into reality... it's important to preach less about peace to others and experience it more within ourselves," she added.



The head of state pointed out that this was her fourth audience with Pope Francis during her five-year tenure. "Even at today's meeting, we reminisced about his wonderful visit to Slovakia back in 2021," she said.



The President was accompanied also by mothers of three girls who died tragically in April's bus crash in Spisske Podhradie, en route to a church meeting of the youth. Caputova hoped that letting the mothers meet the Pope would at least partially soothe the pain caused by the loss of their daughters.

