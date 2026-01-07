City of Kosice Declares First-degree Emergency Due to Bad Weather

Kosice, 7 January (TASR) - A first-degree emergency was declared in the city of Kosice due to bad weather conditions on Wednesday morning, the municipality has announced on its website, adding that all main roads are passable, however.

A total of 52 winter-maintenance mechanisms were deployed on the streets during the night shift. "Snow tongues and drifts have been forming on many road sections since last night. The priority for the municipality and road maintenance workers was to keep the main roads passable," Kosice spokesman Dušan Tokarcik told TASR on Wednesday, adding that road workers have continued to remove snow from side and internal roads since the morning.

Concerning public city transport, some stops in hilly terrain are out of operation, and delays of up to 30 minutes have been reported on some bus and tram routes.

The unfavourable weather has also caused problems with waste collection in some parts of the city. Collections in inaccessible or high-risk sections will be carried out on alternative dates, said Slavomira Brzova of Kosit (a waste-collection firm operating in Kosice).