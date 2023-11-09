Court: Branko Kiss Must Be Restored as Police Corps Vice-president

Bratislava, November 9 (TASR) - Branko Kiss can continue to serve as Police Corps First Vice-president, according to an injunction issued by Bratislava City Court IV, defence attorney Peter Kubina posted on a social network on Thursday.



"We've just been delivered an exigent injunction, with which the Bratislava City Court IV ruled in favour of our proposal in its entirety and restored Branko Kiss to his former position of employment as the Police Corps' First Vice-president," stated Kubina. He added that the decision confirms the unlawfulness of Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok's actions.



The decision can be appealed against within 15 days.



In its response, the Interior Ministry stated that it will use all legal means of redress at its disposal and considers the injunction premature, seeing as the ministry has not yet been allowed to comment on the motion filed by the attorney.



According to opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) party, Sutaj Estok should resign immediately and if he won't do so, PS will insist on his ouster right after the government receives confidence from Parliament.



The 'Slovakia' party underlined that the Interior Ministry had violated the law and called on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) to dismiss Sutaj Estok instantly.



The Christian Democrats (KDH) urged Sutaj to start communicating with the Office for the Protection of Whistleblowers (UOO).



SaS added that the court injunction confirmed that its Thursday's criminal complaint against the minister is justified.



In late October, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) decided to cancel the two posts of Police Corps' vice-presidents and reassign the vice-presidents in question to different positions.