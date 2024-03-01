Court: Matovic Must Refrain from Making Untrue Comments on Hascak

Bratislava, March 1 (TASR) - 'Slovakia' party and its chair Igor Matovic must refrain from making any untrue, offensive and derogatory comments about financier Jaroslav Hascak, Trnava regional court decided on Thursday (February 29), TASR learnt from an attorney office representing Hascak on Friday.



The regional court thus reaffirmed an injunction issued earlier by a Trnava district court.



In response, 'Slovakia' party claimed that it has always been stating nothing but facts and will continue to do so.



Last year, the district court ordered Matovic and his party to delete dozens of derogatory posts concerning Hascak from its social networks.



"We hope that Igor Matovic and his party will respect the final injunction issued by the court this time. It was almost astounding that after the issuing of the injunction by the lower-instance court Igor Matovic not only hasn't refrained from making derogatory comments but has even intensified his attacks, even to the extent of casting doubt over the independence of the court decision," said Relevans partner Alexander Kadela.



In its reaction, 'Slovakia' party told TASR that it has always been stating nothing but true and verified facts. "This applies also to the information about Mr. Hascak and his "businesses". We will, of course, continue to do so," reads the party's press release.

