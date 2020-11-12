Special Prosecutor Kovacik Resigns

Bratislava, November 12 (TASR) – Dusan Kovacik has stepped down from his post of special prosecutor, Parliamentary Vice-chair Gabor Grendel (OLaNO) confirmed at a briefing held on Thursday, reading out Kovacik’s resignation letter to the media.

“Given the fact that the decision of the Specialised Criminal Court from October 25 on remanding me in custody has become final, I resign from the post of special prosecutor in line with the law on prosecutors…” read Grendel, explaining that the letter was written on November 10. In his opinion, Kovacik made the wisest decision he could.

Grendel noted that Kovacik’s resignation means that Parliament will have to launch a selection process for a new special prosecutor. No specific dates and deadlines have been set yet. The parliamentary vice-chair stated in this regard that he doesn’t expect the vote for a new special prosecutor to take place simultaneously with the vote for a new prosecutor-general.

Kovacik, who is currently in custody, has been charged with setting up, masterminding and supporting a criminal group and obstruction of justice in a case concerning the preparation of a murder of an investigator of the National Crime Agency (NAKA).