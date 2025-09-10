Culture: 'Father' Announced as Slovak Oscar Entry

Piestany, 10 September (TASR) – The Slovak candidate for the Academy Award is a movie called Father, Vice President of the Slovak Film and Television Academy (SFTA) Martin Smatlak announced during the opening of the 20th anniversary edition of the Cinematik International Film Festival in Piestany on Wednesday.



The compelling and uniquely crafted drama will represent Slovakia at the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

The SFTA selected the film from a shortlist of nine contenders, comprising five feature films and four documentaries.



„Choosing one film to represent Slovakia is never easy; it is always a very responsible decision left to each member of the Academy," said SFTA President Katarina Krnacova, adding that Father demonstrates mastery in direction, screenplay, visuals, and acting.



Father was directed by Tereza Nvotova, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Dusan Budzak.

The story follows a father convinced he dropped his child off at kindergarten, only to realise his young daughter had been left in the car on a hot summer day.



Inspired by true events, the film had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, competing in the Orizzonti section dedicated to contemporary cinematic trends and emerging international talent.



The Cinematik Festival also awarded the brand-new Cinematik Talent Award to the film’s leading actors, Dominika Moravkova and Milan Ondrik.