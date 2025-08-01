Customs Officers Seize 2.5 million Illegal e-cigarettes in Northern Slovakia

Zilina, 1 August (TASR) - Customs officers have seized more than 2.5 million unlabelled disposable electronic cigarettes in warehouses near Zilina and Cadca, head of the Financial Directorate's communications department Lucia Verchovodkova informed TASR on Friday.

A taxable entity, registered as a distributor of other tobacco products, officially declared to the tax office before the inspection that there were no unlabelled tobacco products in its warehouses. "Customs officers during the initial inspection in the distributor's warehouse premises near Zilina on 30 July seized more than 2 million electronic cigarettes without tax stamps. Another inspection followed at its second warehouse in Cadca on 31 July, during which customs officers found and seized 500,000 electronic cigarettes without stamps," said Verchovodkova.

According to her, this kind of goods in the quantity seized could have been sold on the Slovak market for some €8.75 million. The estimated amount of excise tax on tobacco products evaded thus amounts to €1 million.



