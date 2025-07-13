Czech PM Urges Slovakia Not to Block EU’s 18th Sanctions Package on Russia

Prague/Bratislava, 13 July (TASR) – Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has called on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico not to block the European Union’s 18th package of sanctions against Russia.



Fiala made the request in a letter sent on Saturday (12 July) and shared the information on social media platform X on Sunday.



„Given the exceptionally close ties between our countries, I asked Slovakia to reconsider its stance on the 18th sanctions package and to help preserve the unity and determination with which the democratic world is confronting Russian aggression," Fiala wrote.



According to Czech broadcaster CT24, Fiala also stated in the letter that it had been apparent during a recent videoconference with Western leaders and the international Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome that Slovakia’s opposition to the sanctions package was increasingly isolating it from its allies.



Fiala emphasized that Slovakia is the Czech Republic’s closest partner in the region and expressed hope that the Slovak government would "take into account its responsibility toward shared European values of freedom, security, and solidarity."



„This is not just about Ukrainian civilians facing intensified Russian bombardment.

We share a history and painful experiences with Moscow’s aggressive policies and Kremlin-ordered occupations.

We should have a common interest in ensuring the security of our nations and citizens. Cooperation within the EU and NATO is fundamental to that,” Fiala added.



On Saturday, Fico said Slovakia would seek an agreement with European partners within 48 hours on guarantees to mitigate the harmful effects of the planned cutoff of Russian gas supplies to the EU starting in January 2028.

If such a deal is reached, Slovakia is prepared to support the 18th sanctions package in Tuesday’s (15 July) vote.

Fico stated Slovakia has no issue with the content of the sanctions but is using the requirement for unanimity to push for concessions on other European Commission proposals that normally require only a qualified majority.



Slovakia’s decision to threaten a veto has been criticized by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.



EU foreign ministers are scheduled to meet in Brussels on Tuesday to vote again on the sanctions.

Fico pledged that the Slovak government would continue negotiating with EU officials in the coming hours in search of an agreement.

„I believe we’ll be able to share the results of those talks on Tuesday. And if we do support the sanctions package, it will be because at least some guarantees have been agreed,” he stated.



The European Commission presented the 18th sanctions package on 10 June.

It targets Russia’s revenues from energy and defense industries, proposes lowering the price cap on Russian oil, and includes a ban on dealings with companies operating the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines as well as banks involved in sanctions circumvention.

However, according to Euronews, uncertainty remains about the oil price cap due to U.S. reluctance to support the measure.

